Ndola City Council (NCC) has called on the members of the public not to panic over burial space in the city because the council has enough land.

NCC Director of Public Health, Hubic Mwanza told ZANIS in an interview that the four main burial sites in Mitengo ,Kawama Kantolomba and hillcrest cemeteries still have enough land to last 10 years before the council can consider planning for a new burial site.

The public health worker was responding to concerns by residents that Ndola city is running out of burial space and that it should consider opening a new site following high number of deaths recorded daily amidst the COVID pandemic.

He said the local authority has vast land to expand the Kantolomba cemetery despite it being one of the oldest burial sites.

He said the local authority is working hard to properly manage all the burial sites in the district so that it does not run out of space before the estimated time.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said the local authority is managing garbage collection well in markets and other trading places.

Mr Mwanza has since called on the general public to refrain from throwing garbage anyhow, adding that the markets have bins in which residents and consumers can throw their waste.