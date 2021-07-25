9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Health
Updated:

New Covid Cases Continue trending down, 544 new cases recorded in last 24 hours

By Chief Editor
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 544 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 4,318 tests conducted.

And the country has recorded 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, which have been classified as 18 COVID-19 deaths and four COVID-19 associated deaths.

In the routine COVID-19 statement obtained by the media, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 192,071.
Dr Malama said the COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours represent a 13 percent positivity rate.

“The distribution of the new cases and positivity per province are as follows: Central 33 (18%), Copperbelt 27 (15%), Eastern 43 (27%), Luapula 41 (19%); Lusaka 161 (7%), Muchinga 50 (16%), Northern 94 (25%), North-western 39 (25%), Southern 22 (7%) and Western 34 (13%),” he disclosed.

And Dr Malama said 1,103 patients of which 75 are from facilities and 1,028 from community management have been discharged.

He said 81 new admissions in the last 24hours have been recorded.

Dr Malama said among those currently admitted, 432 which represents 72 percent are on Oxygen therapy and 157 which accounts for 26 percent are in critical condition.

He said the Ministry of Health is concerned with the amount of patients who are in a critical condition.

“We reiterate our concerns with the high number of critical patients at 26% of the inpatients,” Dr Malama lamented.

Meanwhile 5,236 Dose 1 and 2,220 Dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations as well as 3,182 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered.

Dr Malama disclosed that the cumulative number of vaccinations to date now stands at 261,295 Dose 1 vaccinations which translate to 254,396 AstraZeneca and 6,899 Sinopharm doses.

