Sunday, July 25, 2021
PF says it is not happy with the conduct of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja

By Chief Editor
The ruling Patriotic Front in Lusaka has expressed disappointment over Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja’s failure to curb violence being perpetrated by the opposition UPND.

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson MCC Kennedy Kamba wondered why the police service is paying a blind eye to violent acts by the UPND ahead of the August 12 polls.

MCC Kamba mentioned that the police are not doing enough to protect the lives of Zambians.

And the MCC reiterated that the UPND have resorted to violence because they don’t have any campaign message against the mighty PF.

He however appealed to the police to up their game as the country heads to the polls.

“Our colleagues from the UPND don’t have anything to tell the Zambian people and they have resorted to violence. So what happened yesterday along Kabwe Road, from Katuba, Kabangwe area up to Chisamba, people lost their merchandise, people were brutalized, people were beaten,” he said.

“As a party I want to put it very clear that we are disappointed with the leadership of Kanganja, the Inspector General of Police. The party is not happy with the way police are conducting themselves. Up to now we have not heard how many people have been arrested. Remember some few days ago our offices in Chawama were burnt?”

The Provincial Chairperson disclosed that cadres from the opposition party yesterday beat up people adding that they pulled down the PF Campaign Bill Board in Kafue.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Chairperson wondered why the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is not intervening in the matter by suspending the opposition party’s campaigns.

MCC Kamba said the Commission should have intervened in the matter like they did when PF Founder Member Dr. Chishimba Kambwili was accused of using tribal sentiments.

“When Chishimba Kambwili uttered what they called tribal sentiments, they were very fast to react because Kambwili was speaking against the UPND, against tribalism. Today they are failing to warn Hakainde Hichilema, today they are failing to ban the campaign of the UPND which is very clear that theirs is to beat people,” he said.

“What they want to do is to instill fear in the members of the public so that they don’t turn up in numbers when 12 August comes…..especially in our strongholds.”

  1. I don’t think we are going to hv a peaceful elections on Aug 12 and a peaceful Zambia after that. This is worrying me a lot and I may not turn up to vote.

