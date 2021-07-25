Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for special duties William Banda has urged electorates not only of Lusaka central but also countrywide affected by the poor living conditions experience under the ruling PF not to hesitate casting votes in favor of all the UPND candidates at every level.

Banda told electorate after a peaceful successful door-to-door campaign that the UPND did not cause violence nor remove campaign posters for the ruling PF because they are after votes from the electorate.

He said the UPND is not interested in fighting with anyone but ensuring that the party forms government after the forthcoming presidential and general elections billed for August 12.

Unlike the PF bent on causing violence, Banda said at every given opportunity, the UPND president signed a peace accord to show that the party is peaceful.

He said the UPND leaders signed the peace accord because he is interested in seeing the elections to be free and fair.

He said Hichilema is not only peaceful and loving but he is also a law abiding citizens who want to see peace reign before, during and after elections.

He said it is not only this peaceful and loving nature but also his law abiding nature that has attracted people to Hichilema.

And Lusaka Central Parliamentary candidate Mulambo Haimbe told electorates at the se venue shortly after a successful door to door campaign, that the only secret to good life is voting for the UPND in this coming elections.

Haimbe said come August 12, the electorates have an opportunity to either continue with poor living standard or vote for the UPND and lead a good life.

He regretted that the majority of the people in Zambia cannot afford to earn a living because means have been restricted to a selected few surrounding the PF.

He said the only way out to vote the PF out of government and have it replaced with the caring UPND government.