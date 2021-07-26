9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Kwacha gains, significant-Financial Analysts

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Economy Kwacha gains, significant-Financial Analysts
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Financial analysts have described as significant the recent gains made by the Kwacha against other major convertible foreign currencies. The analysts say the appreciation of the Kwacha against international currencies is a positive development which cannot be downplayed.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Blessings Kafwanka says the appreciation of the Kwacha could improve the standard of living for Zambians.

Mr Kafwanka has since called on the diversification of the economy as a long term solution to the depreciation of the local currency,

He also called on Zambia to focus its efforts on becoming a mass export based country.

“We should diversify our economy from being over dependent on copper. We also need to ensure that we improve on our export base especially when it comes to none traditional items,

Meanwhile in a separate interview, Mambo Hamaundu also believes Zambia should move away from becoming a country that focuses heavily on imports.

Mr Hamaundu says while the appreciation of the kwacha is significant, the country needs to export more in order to have a stable exchange rate.

He said it is very cardinal to have an exchange rate that is predictable and not volatile.

He believes Zambia’s economy needs to improve on its productivity which will in turn change the country into not being highly dependent on imports.

“The appreciation is sitting on events, we have bond auctions, we have people who are uncertain about what will happen post-election period, they are converting their currency into kwacha, it is not sustainable,” he said.

The Kwacha has appreciated against the United States dollar to K21.39 as at 23rd July 2021 from K22.64 on 1st July 1, 2021

The Ministry of Finance has indicated that the continued stability, and the recent appreciation of the Kwacha against the United States dollar largely reflects changes in the supply of foreign exchange and broad improvements in market expectations.

Previous articleEndorsement: Hakainde Hichilema for President
Next articlePresident Lungu has shown true leadership-GBM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

President Lungu has shown true leadership-GBM

Patriotic Front (PF) Northern Province Presidential Campaign Manager, Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu has shown true leadership by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Railways transport 1 million tonnes of cargo in 2020

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) Northern Region Manager, Obed Galatia has described transporting of over one million tonnes of cargo in the year 2020 midst...
Read more

Bank of Zambia Issues Statement on the recent Kwacha Appreciation

Economy Chief Editor - 25
The Bank of Zambia has received enquiries from the public to clarify the factors behind the recent sharp appreciation of the Kwacha against the...
Read more

Government happy with UNZA’s Agriculture Technology Demonstration Centre

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The government has Commended the University of Zambia (UNZA) for the good works at the Agriculture Technology Demonstration Centre(ATDC). And Ministry of Higher Education...
Read more

President Lungu has built on KK’s infrastructure legacy and made Zambia a Power-hub in southern region

Economy Chief Editor - 26
ZESCO Board Chairperson Chibwe Mwelwa has reiterated that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has built on KK's infrastructure legacy and made Zambia a Power-hub in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.