Monday, July 26, 2021
General News
Updated:

Mealie meal export on course, says Millers Association of Zambia

By Chief Editor
The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has revealed that the exportation of mealie meal which is ground from millers’ own maize is going on well. Early this year, government gave MAZ a 20 percent produce exporting rights, which authorized millers to export 20 percent of their produce.

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala said in Lusaka today that the association was on course with the exportation of mealie meal. Mr. Chintala said all modalities that were put in place have been very effective hence allowing the exportation of mealie meal to progress smoothly.

He has since reaffirmed the association’s commitment to ensure that the exportation process is carried out well with strict adherence to the 20 percent threshold.

“The cash flow in the crop sector has been on the rise. That has been brought about by the 20 percent exporting rights that were given, therefore ensuring that the prices of mealie meal in the country reduce drastically and ensure that every household can manage to buy a bag of mealie meal,” he explained.

Mr. Chintala further said there will be need for continuous engagement between the various milling companies and MAZ to ensure the association acquaints them with the requirements. He has since called upon more milling companies to come on board and ensure that the mealie meal export exercise is successful.

Mr. Chintala said currently, the association is only exporting mealie meal while the exportation of other products will commence soon after consultations with the government are concluded.

On 26 March 2021, government accepted the proposal by the Millers Association of Zambia to allow millers to export 20 percent of their mealie meal made from their own maize.

