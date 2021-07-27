Former National Democratic Congress party leader Chishimba Kambwili has said that opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema does not deserve to govern the country.

Speaking during the door-to-door campaign in Luanshya, Mr. Kambwili, who is a ruling Patriotic Front (PF) member, said that Zambia is in safe hands under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

“People of Roan and Zambia at large have been there and I know what am talking about. Some opposition leaders I worked with, we cannot mention names but you know them, they have hearts like snakes.

“I am back in PF because my party I belonged to for many years is better than what I saw on that side. There was hell,” Mr. Kambwili said.

Mr. Kambwili said that Mr. Hichilema is a bitter person and it is possible for him to divide the nation, adding that he’s coming back to PF because he did not want to divide votes in PF strongholds if he stood and allow someone who does not deserve to govern win August elections.

“If I stood on NDC ticket, I would have divided votes on the Copperbelt, Northern, and Luapula. As a result, allow heartless individuals to win, and become guilty of allowing Zambians to suffer. This is what I was against,” he said.

Mr. Kambwili appealed to the people of Luanshya and Zambians at large to reject leaders who do not mean well for the country. Meanwhile, the people of Luanshya have reaffirmed their support for His Excellency President Mr. Lungu and the PF.

The people assured Mr. Kambwili that on August 12 they will give maximum support to the Head of State so that he continues with the developmental agenda.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Youth Chairperson, Eric Nsofu, has urged youths in the province to vote wisely in this year’s general elections.

Mr Nsofu said youths should vote for leaders who care for their well-being, adding that government has shown that it cares for their welfare evidenced by the many empowerment programs it has initiated across the country.

He added that the PF government under President Lungu has also shown that it is development-oriented as seen from the many developments it has undertaken which have transformed the country.

“The Patriotic Front government does not want to leave any one behind in terms of development. This is evidenced by the developments the party has taken all over Zambia and this is why we need to vote President Lungu back in office on 12th August,” he said.

The Youth Chairperson said this when he addressed PF youths at the party office in Luwingu district. Mr Nsofu also urged the youths to promote peace and not allow themselves to be used as tools of violence.

And former Lubansenshi Constituency Member of Parliament, George Mwamba, who is now contesting as an independent parliamentarian candidate for Lubansenshi, said he is impressed with the conduct of PF youths in Luwingu.

Mr Mwamba noted that the PF youths in the province have been peaceful from the time the campaign started in May.

“I like the conduct of PF youths during these campaigns. This is how all youths should behave unlike causing confusion,” he said.

He explained that although he is standing as an independent candidate he is not shy to tell the people to vote for PF parliamentary candidate Taulo Chewe if they do not want him.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party in Luwingu said it will make history as it will record victory in Lubansenshi Parliamentary Constituency.

Efforts to get a comment from the United Party for National Development (UPND) failed by press time.