President Edgar Lungu has lashed out at critics who want to see the Government fail. Speaking when he met the Clergy in Chibombo District, central province yesterday, President Lungu said the Patriotic Front (PF) Government will never fail not even in the near future.

He said it is shocking that some people are not happy with the good performance of the Kwacha. President Lungu said the country will continue to prosper.

“This Government will never fail, not even in the near future. People are criticizing us that the appreciation of the Kwacha is out of Luck, they are saying that President is very lucky. They said the same thing when we recorded a bumper harvest, ” President Lungu said.

President Lungu urged the clergymen and women to continue praying for peace as the country goes to the polls next month. President Lungu said that the church has the responsibility to preach love and pray for peace before, during and after the elections.

“Continue with prayer, God hears our prayers and prosperity will come to Zambia because of prayer. Continue praying for us and for peace to continue prevailing in our country,” he said.

The Head of State said the country has identified itself as a peaceful nation, adding that this reputation should therefore be sustained and further appealed to the church to continue providing guidance to politicians so they can uphold peace and love for one another.

“It is only through the church that Christianity and sanity can be practiced in politics,” President Lungu stated.

And the President has advised the church leaders to sensitize their members on various empowerment programmes that the government is undertaking.

“The government is implementing a number of empowerment programmes aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people,” he said.

And President Lungu has assured the church leaders that funds are available under the COVID 19 Social Relief Fund aimed at empowering the churches and other religious organisations.

He said the government is now finalizing the process of harmonizing how the scheme will be implemented.

The Head of State has since advised the clergy to engage the provincial administration on the procedures to be followed in order to access the funds.

And speaking on behalf of other Church leaders, James Manda commended the government for various empowerment programmes that are being undertaken in the District and in other parts of the country.

“The Social Cash Transfer Programme is one of the notable empowerment schemes that have continued to improve the livelihoods of the vulnerable people in the communities,” Pastor Manda stated.

Earlier, business came to a standstill at the roadside market in Keembe Constituency, as traders lined up to have a glimpse of the Head of State who took time to interact with the marketeers.

President Lungu who walked over a kilometer from Chibombo District Administration Offices to the market, also distributed face masks and sanitizers to the traders and urged them to observe the prescribed health guidelines of avoiding contracting the COVID 19.

Meanwhile, President Lungu appealed to the people of Chibombo to vote for leaders that will find it easy to work with Government. He said the district has been electing opposition UPND members of parliament who for some reason have taken an antagonistic approach to development.

“Give us members of parliament who will work with us. I was MP in 2011 and we had no people to work with. Now in 2021 give us people to work with. The people you have chosen here have for some reason chosen not to work with us,” President Lungu said.

And earlier President Lungu paid a courtesy call on Chief Chitanda of the Lenje speaking people. The chief said there is no wind of change in the country.

“We have seen that there is no wind of change, the chiefs have put it in black and white that the people voted for UPND members of parliament in Katuba, Keembe, Chisamba and Chibombo who have not delivered and the chiefs have realised that for them to see development they need to vote for the PF,” Chief Chitanda said.