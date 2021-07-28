Central Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Chomba says Zambia and Central Province in particular has been robbed of a great leader and a man of wisdom who was passionate about the welfare of his subjects.

Mr. Chomba says the late chief Chitambo, was a great freedom fighter and a dependable partner to the Government of the day.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chomba said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary, Mwape Kasanda at the funeral of the late Chief Chitambo of the Lala speaking people in Chitambo District, today.

Mr Chomba said the late Chief was a model of great leadership who championed good living standards for his people.

“Chief Chitambo was a great protectionist, promoter of household food security with a motto of three meals a day for adults and six meals a day for children,” he said.

He urged the people of Chitambo Chiefdom to remain calm and peaceful as dovernment does not take pleasure in succession disputes which arise after the demise of a sitting Chief.

“Let us respect the legacy of the late Chief Chitambo. Succession disputes are a great hindrance for any meaningful development in any chiefdom,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chitambo District Commissioner, Jeliaty Ntembwa said he is saddened that both Chiefdoms in Chitambo District are now left without a Chief.

He said wrangles and court matters have delayed the installation of a Chief in Muchinka Chiefdom after the death of the sitting chief in 2017 adding that the same should not happen in Chitambo Chiefdom.

And Chief Chibale of the Lala speaking people of Chibale in Serenje District urged the family of the late chief to mourn him for a period of three months and later meet to choose a successor for the late chief ,adding that there should be no chieftainship wrangles.

He further urged the village headmen to desist from selling any land to individuals as that will be a crime considering that there is no sitting Chief in the Chiefdom.

“Chieftainship matters are not meant to be taken to court, we know how the family tree runs so we should just choose peacefully without any wrangles,” he said.

And Insaka YeLala representative Joseph Chibale said the chieftainship title has no candidate or need for an application letter, adding that wrangles delay the replacement of Chiefs hence the need for families to work in harmony and peacefully choose a successor.

Chief Chitambo died in the early hours of Monday, on July 26,2021 at his palace in Chalilo Ward of Chitambo District after a short illness.

He died at the age of 78 after reigning on the throne for 32 years.

He leaves behind three wives, 26 children and 50 grandchildren.