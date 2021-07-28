9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Stars Review Their Olympic Debut

By sports
48 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Stars Review Their Olympic Debut
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo players are reflecting on their experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Zambia exited the women football competition on Tuesday at the group stage after two defeats and a draw.

“I have seen that we have improved in defending and attacking. We are going to qualify for the next Olympics,” said striker Rachael Kundananji.

The Bruce Mwape coached Zambian side started the campaign with a 10-3 loss to Holland before forcing a 4-4 draw against China and lost 1-0 to Brazil in their final Group F match on Tuesday.

“We are not losers. We are champions as you can see we are here. We gained experience as you can see we played against experienced players,” Kundananji said.

She added:”We can work on defending. As you can see we are able to score goals. We want to go to the Africa Cup and come back with the cup.”

Captain Barbra Banda, who scored two hat-tracks in Japan, highlighted the exposure gained from the global competition.

“I have learnt a lot. I have gained experience from the different teams we have played against” Banda said.

“We are coming up well as a team. Definitely we have been exposed as players.”

The team is expected to arrive back home on Thursday.

Previous articleAgricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has postpones this year’s Agricultural and Commercial show

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Stars Review Their Olympic Debut

Shepolopolo players are reflecting on their experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. Zambia exited the women football competition...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chembo Joins Forest Rangers Bench

Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers have appointed Tenant Chembo as first assistant coach on a two year deal. Chembo, the former Zesco United and Mufulira Wanderers coach, has...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Back In The Chipolopolo Seat

Sports sports - 6
Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has been appointed as interim Chipolopolo Zambia boss. Chambeshi takes over from Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who left the post by mutual...
Read more

Ten-Man Shepolopolo Suffer Olympic Heartbreak

Sports sports - 6
Shepolopolo suffered Olympic heartbreak on Tuesday when a resolute ten-man  Zambia lost 1-0 to Brazil in their final Group F match in Saitama. The result...
Read more

Team Zambia’s Olympic Boxing Hopes Stay Alive

Sports sports - 3
Team Zambia's Olympic boxing hopes are very much alive in Tokyo. On Monday, flyweight Patrick Chinyemba defeated Alex Winwood of Australia 4-1 to advance to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.