Shepolopolo players are reflecting on their experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Zambia exited the women football competition on Tuesday at the group stage after two defeats and a draw.

“I have seen that we have improved in defending and attacking. We are going to qualify for the next Olympics,” said striker Rachael Kundananji.

The Bruce Mwape coached Zambian side started the campaign with a 10-3 loss to Holland before forcing a 4-4 draw against China and lost 1-0 to Brazil in their final Group F match on Tuesday.

“We are not losers. We are champions as you can see we are here. We gained experience as you can see we played against experienced players,” Kundananji said.

She added:”We can work on defending. As you can see we are able to score goals. We want to go to the Africa Cup and come back with the cup.”

Captain Barbra Banda, who scored two hat-tracks in Japan, highlighted the exposure gained from the global competition.

“I have learnt a lot. I have gained experience from the different teams we have played against” Banda said.

“We are coming up well as a team. Definitely we have been exposed as players.”

The team is expected to arrive back home on Thursday.