Zambian movie ; Maria Kristu – The Buumba Story won 3 awards at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival. The movie was directed by Paul Wilo Shawil.

These awards include:

Best African Film

Best Indie Feature

Best Director Indie Film Feature

Movie synopsis:

Aspiring writer and curious 16-year-old Buumba is a traditional follower of the Maria Kristu church. Since childhood, she has been taught that her place in this world as a woman is beside her husband.

In her quest for freedom, Buumba must go against the norms and doctrine of the church, doing everything in her power to stop from sinking into a world of brainwash, misogyny and favouritism, as she fights to create a better place for both her and other young women. She comes to the harsh realisation that freedom comes at a price, and only those willing to stand up for themselves acquire it.