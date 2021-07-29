151,200 more doses of Johnson and Johnsons have arrived in the country as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share the U.S vaccine supply with the world.

Speaking when receiving the vaccine consignment in Lusaka, USAID/ Zambia Mission Director Sheryl Stumbras said the United States has pledged $4 Billion to COVAX, to accelerate equitable global access to vaccines.

Ms. Stumbras said the vaccines were made available through the African Union Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility and are part of the US pledge to provide at least 25 Million of 80 Million doses globally with Africa.

“Vaccines are an essential tool in reducing the impact of Covid-19. Of the people who have received a Covid-19 in Zambia, only about 40% of them are women,” she said.

And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Dr Kennedy Malama said the Zambian government is indebted to the United States Government for the continued support.

He noted that in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health administered 12,794 Dose 1 and 245 Dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations as well as 6,585 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

Dr. Malama further said 476 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours out of 6,083 tests conducted giving 8% positivity.

“The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 193,432,” he said.

“We urge members of the public not to drop the guard even as we see a positive outlook as the situation can change suddenly especially that our positivity remains above 5% and we continue seeing very sick patients being hospitalized,”.

He added that on a sad note, the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 22 new COVID-19 related deaths.

“We currently have 6,137 active cases, with 5,634 under community management and 503 admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities. We had 54 new admissions in the last 24hours. Among those currently admitted, 360 are on Oxygen therapy and 123 are in critical condition,” he said.

