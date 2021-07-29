9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Sports
Green Buffaloes Face Black Rhino Queens in Inaugural CAF Womens Champions League Draw

Zambian champions Green Buffaloes have been drawn in Group B of the inaugural COSAFA Women’s Champions League alongside Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe.

The 2021 COSAFA Champions League to be staged from August 26-September 4, will act as the qualifying campaign for the inaugural 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Buffaloes will also face TURA Magic from Namibia in Group B.

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the seeded side in Group A, and will face Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

It is the first time COSAFA are staging a club competition, with the victor to advance to the continental showpiece event that is set for later in the year.

2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE I COSAFA QUALIFIER DRAW

Group A
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho)
Double Action Ladies (Botswana)
Manzini Wanderers (Eswatini)

Group B
Green Buffaloes (Zambia)
Black Rhino Queens (Zimbabwe)
TURA Magic (Namibia)

