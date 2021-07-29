9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Headlines
640 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Zambia has in the last 24hours recorded a total number of Six Hundred and Forty (640) new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of the seven thousand two hundred and twenty four tests conducted, reflecting a positivity rate of 9%.

The country has further recorded a total number of eight hundred and sixty nine (869) recoveries from both the COVID facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to one hundred and eighty three thousand, five hundred and thirty four (183,534) and recovery rate of 95%.

In a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said he was saddened that the country recorded twenty one new COVID19 deaths, which brought the total number of deaths to three thousand, three hundred and sixteen.

Dr. Malama has further disclosed that the country currently has six thousand one hundred and six active cases of COVID19 under community management and in COVID isolation centers.

Dr. Malama said the ministry has managed to administer a total number of two hundred and sixty nine thousand, seven hundred and sixty two doses of COVID 19 vaccines, which includes AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson Vaccines.

He has reiterated his call to the public to ensure that they follow the five golden rules of COVID19 prevention in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

