The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended United Party for National Development(UPND) from conducting campaigns in Ikelenge in North Western Province for an indefinite time with immediate effect for the continued disregard of the Electoral Code of Conduct and the signed Peace Accord.

In a statement to the media, ECZ the said that UPND will not be allowed to conduct any form of the campaign in the Ikelenge district and urged the Zambia Police not to allow any political activities by the UPND.

Also suspended is Independent Parliamentary Candidate Mr Albert Amukena Mundia in Sioma district in Western Province

Below is the full statement

Suspension of electoral campaigns – Ikelenge and Sioma Districts

The Electoral Commission of Zambia issued a statement on Friday 11th June 2021 noting with serious concern the escalating political violence in selected parts of the country. It further noted that these were mainly attributed to the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The Commission reminded the political parties and candidates that the Electoral Code of Conduct which their leaders swore an oath to applies to this period of campaigns and must be adhered to without exception.

The Commission further stated that it would not hesitate to invoke the Code of Conduct and suspend indefinitely all manner of campaigns should these violent acts continue.

On 28th June 2021, the Commission lifted the suspension of campaigns in Mpulungu, Namwala, and Nakonde, and later Lusaka for PF and UPND following a suspension that was imposed due to escalating violence in the respective areas.

The Commission indicated that it would be following the activities of political parties and candidates with keen interest and should electoral violence continue, both political parties and candidates risk being suspended.

Sadly, the Commission has observed the continued disregard of the Electoral Code of Conduct and the signed Peace Accords.

Despite the counsel rendered, the vice has continued, and thus far, escalated levels of violence were experienced in the following districts

– Chisamba- Central Province

– Ikelenge – North Western Province

– Lusaka- Lusaka Province

– Mumbwa (Nangoma Constituency) Central Province

– Sioma – Western Province

The Commission has pursuant to Article 229, Sub-article 2 (e) of the Republican Constitution and Subparagraphs 4 (1) (c) (d) (i) and 11 (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct suspended indefinitely, with immediate effect, subject to review, all manner of political campaigns in the following districts and for respective political party/candidate;

– Ikelenge – United Party for National Development (UPND)

– Sioma – Independent Parliamentary Candidate Mr Albert Amukena Mundia

In this regard, the UPND and Mr Albert Amukena Mundia will not be allowed to conduct any form of the campaign in the said districts. In the same vein, the Zambia Police should not allow any political activities by the affected party and candidate.

The Commission is still reviewing other cases reported in Chisamba, Lusaka, and Mumbwa, and appropriate action will be taken against any perpetrator for any violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The Commission further urges the media to provide fair, accurate, and balanced reporting to all stakeholders in the electoral process and abide by the electoral code of conduct in election reporting.

Royd Katongo

Acting Chief Electoral Officer

For/The Commission

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA