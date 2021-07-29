The Ministry of Tourism and Arts says it is excited to partner with the private sector in diversifying the country’s economy and optimizing the tourism sector portfolio.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu says it is important that stakeholders engage each other in intensifying available opportunities in the tourism sector.

Mr. Lungu said this in a speech read for him by Director for Tourism Lillian Bwalya during the launch of the Events Professional Association of Zambia (EPAZ) in Lusaka today.

He said the government is confident that the establishment of EPAZ will help address some of the challenges faced by the tourism industry in the country.

And EPAZ Chairperson Lee Anne Singh said the association has been established to provide a voice for various competitors in the events industry.

Ms. Singh said EPAZ has put in place a code of conduct and ethics that should be adhered to by all members of the association.

Meanwhile, EPAZ board member Mable Mung’omba said the launch of the association was timely as most tourism destinations are developing recovery strategies following the Covid-19 crisis.