9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 29, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Power Dynamos Sign Short-Term Deal With Umbro

By sports
48 views
0
Sports Power Dynamos Sign Short-Term Deal With Umbro
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos have signed a one year kit deal with Umbro ahead of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season.

Umbro will be supplying Power with playing kit, training, off-field attire and replica jerseys.

The deal has excited club President Bbenkele Haachitwe.

“We are happy to be working with Umbro once again, especially on the exceptional occasion of the club’s golden jubilee where we expect the best quality to ensure the celebration of this proud milestone is memorable,” Haachitwe said.

Umbro South Africa’s Kirby Stein said: “We are delighted to welcome Power Dynamos Football Club back to the Umbro brand stable and are excited to see them in our famous double diamond once again.”

“Having last worked with the club in 2017, we are pleased to reinstate this partnership and look forward to many years of successful collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes, Kitwe United, Lusaka Dynamos, Nkana, Zanaco and Zesco United are the other Zambian clubs dealing with Umbro.

Previous articleHH has ethnically poisoned the people of Southern Province to believing that tribalism was the only strategy for him to be elected-Kambwili

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Power Dynamos Sign Short-Term Deal With Umbro

Power Dynamos have signed a one year kit deal with Umbro ahead of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season. Umbro...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

OLYMPICS WRAP: Zambia’s Boxing Hopes Dwindle to One

Sports sports - 1
Zambia's boxing interest at the Olympics dwindled from three to one after another fighter bowed out on Wednesday. 2020 African Championship Featherweight gold medal winner...
Read more

Lazarus Kambole Leaves Kaizer Chiefs

Sports sports - 0
Forgotten Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole is free to find any club, says his team Kaizer Chiefs. Kambole has failed to live up to his big...
Read more

Shepolopolo Stars Review Their Olympic Debut

Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo players are reflecting on their experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. Zambia exited the women football competition on Tuesday at the group...
Read more

Chembo Joins Forest Rangers Bench

Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers have appointed Tenant Chembo as first assistant coach on a two year deal. Chembo, the former Zesco United and Mufulira Wanderers coach, has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.