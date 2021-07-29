Power Dynamos have signed a one year kit deal with Umbro ahead of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season.

Umbro will be supplying Power with playing kit, training, off-field attire and replica jerseys.

The deal has excited club President Bbenkele Haachitwe.

“We are happy to be working with Umbro once again, especially on the exceptional occasion of the club’s golden jubilee where we expect the best quality to ensure the celebration of this proud milestone is memorable,” Haachitwe said.

Umbro South Africa’s Kirby Stein said: “We are delighted to welcome Power Dynamos Football Club back to the Umbro brand stable and are excited to see them in our famous double diamond once again.”

“Having last worked with the club in 2017, we are pleased to reinstate this partnership and look forward to many years of successful collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes, Kitwe United, Lusaka Dynamos, Nkana, Zanaco and Zesco United are the other Zambian clubs dealing with Umbro.