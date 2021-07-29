Soccer analysts have welcomed the Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) decision to appoint Beston Chambeshi and Numba Mumamba as interim senior national men’s football team coach and assistant coach respectively.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS, soccer analyst Bwezani Mbewe said the appointments are timely since both are local coaches.

He said this will help the players and the technical team to understand each other better.

Mbewe said that both coaches have a number of accolades that they have gained from coaching various clubs.

“The move that FAZ has made is a good one seeing that we only have a few weeks before the world cup qualifiers commence. So there would have been no time to acquire an expatriate coach when the World cup qualifiers commence,” said Mbewe.

He has since urged soccer fans to support the coach and the technical bench to ensure that the team qualifies to the world cup.

“They are already national team players that we rely on, but they will be needed for the technical bench to include some players from the other local clubs, thereby ensuring exposure of the other players,” said Mbewe.

Another soccer analyst Moses Mpundu said there will be need for the technical bench to help the coaches form a formidable team.

Mpundu said the appointment of Chambeshi is a good move as he helped Nkana Football Club to survive relegation from the MTN/FAZ super division in the last season.

He said with the inclusion of the technical advisor from Croatia Aljosa Asanovic, the team formation will be solidified because he comes with a lot of experience.

“The players will now have to sacrifice for our country to ensure that we qualify for the world cup because both appointments are good,” Mpundu said.

And Musonda Musanda said that players should be chosen on merit to play in the national team.

Musanda, who is also a soccer analyst, has since urged FAZ to ensure that players are chosen without interference from any particular football club.

“The technical advisor Aljosa Asanovic has been appointed on the basis of having very good credentials having worked with international players like Luka Modric,” Musanda said.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) yesterday announced the appointment of Chambeshi as interim coach of the country’s senior national men’s football team.

FAZ has signed a three-month deal with Chambeshi, who will be assisted by Mumamba, after the association recently parted ways with head coach Milutin Sredojevic, following their COSAFA cup first round exit earlier in July. Sredojevic’s exit was confirmed by the association on 17 July.