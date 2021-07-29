Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe has announced that a project to construct a Barrack in Chinsali of Muchinga province, will soon commence. Lt. Gen Sikazwe said that the project is already in its contractual stage just awaiting its actualization.

He said that with positive signs of the rebounding economy following the appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha, the project is likely to take off after the 12 August general election.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga at his office in Chinsali yesterday, the Army Commander charged that the development is meant to increase on the presence of army in the region.

He said the aim of the army is to have a formation headquarter, adding that land has already been acquired in some selected areas.

“I’m humbly requesting your office to help us push for the resurrection of the contract so that the Ministry of Finance can quickly actualize the project,” he said.

Lt. Gen Sikazwe further congratulated the Permanent Secretary who is also a former Army officer for his recent promotion and transfer to Muchinga Province.

And Capt. Mulenga says the visit by the Army commander to Muchinga province is highly appreciated adding that the Zambia Army in the province has been collaborating well with the Provincial administration in many ways.

The Army Commander was in Muchinga province to address officers on various issues.