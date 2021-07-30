Shepolopolo on Thursday night received a warm welcome on arrival in Lusaka from the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The women’s team landed together with boxer Stephen Zimba and judoka Steven Mung’andu who were eliminated from their respective events this week.

The group was welcomed by officials from the Government, Olympic Committee FAZ and Boxing federation.

Shepolopolo exited the women football competition on Tuesday at the group stage after two defeats and a draw.

The Bruce Mwape-coached Zambian side started the campaign with a 10-3 loss to Holland before forcing a 4-4 draw against China and lost 1-0 to Brazil in their final Group F match on Tuesday.

This was the first time Zambia participated in women football at the Olympics.