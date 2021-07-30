9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Returns From Olympics

By sports
49 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Returns From Olympics
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo on Thursday night received a warm welcome on arrival in Lusaka from the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The women’s team landed together with boxer Stephen Zimba and judoka Steven Mung’andu who were eliminated from their respective events this week.

The group was welcomed by officials from the Government, Olympic Committee FAZ and Boxing federation.

Shepolopolo exited the women football competition on Tuesday at the group stage after two defeats and a draw.

The Bruce Mwape-coached Zambian side started the campaign with a 10-3 loss to Holland before forcing a 4-4 draw against China and lost 1-0 to Brazil in their final Group F match on Tuesday.

This was the first time Zambia participated in women football at the Olympics.

Previous articlePolice in Chipata try to block UPND campaigns-HH detained for over 2 hours at the airport

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Returns From Olympics

Shepolopolo on Thursday night received a warm welcome on arrival in Lusaka from the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. The women's...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Green Buffaloes Face Black Rhino Queens in Inaugural CAF Womens Champions League Draw

Sports sports - 0
Zambian champions Green Buffaloes have been drawn in Group B of the inaugural COSAFA Women’s Champions League alongside Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe. The 2021...
Read more

Power Dynamos Sign Short-Term Deal With Umbro

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos have signed a one year kit deal with Umbro ahead of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season. Umbro will be supplying Power with...
Read more

OLYMPICS WRAP: Zambia’s Boxing Hopes Dwindle to One

Sports sports - 1
Zambia's boxing interest at the Olympics dwindled from three to one after another fighter bowed out on Wednesday. 2020 African Championship Featherweight gold medal winner...
Read more

Lazarus Kambole Leaves Kaizer Chiefs

Sports sports - 3
Forgotten Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole is free to find any club, says his team Kaizer Chiefs. Kambole has failed to live up to his big...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.