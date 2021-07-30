The Brazilian International Center for Innovation and Transfer of Agricultural and Livestock Technology (CITTA) has expressed interest to partner with Zambia in advancing agricultural research and technology in the country.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Mwamba said the call for partnership by CITTA is a welcome development as it will strengthen and grow the country’s agriculture sector.

Dr. Mwamba said this during a virtual meeting held in Brasilia, the capital city of Brazil.

She said Zambia’s policy of developing the agriculture sector will be further strengthened by CITTA as the organisation is specialised in advanced technology and research mechanisms that have yielded positive results in most of the African countries such as Nigeria that are in partnership with CITTA.

She disclosed that small and medium scale farmers stand to benefit through technological transfer initiatives, training and capacity building.

Ambassador Mwamba is impressed that CITTA, which has worked with a number of African countries, has shown interest to incorporate Zambia in the agricultural technology and research projects.

And CITTA President Cleber Lima Guarany said once the agreements are actualised with the Ministry of Agriculture, his organisation will provide advanced technology transfer for the production of seeds, inputs, cattle genetics, and breeding.

Mr. Guarany further said CITTA will also provide knowledge transfer in key areas such as sustainable agriculture and livestock sectors.

He disclosed that technology in the agricultural sector has provided economic sustainability through wealth and employment creation for the people in his country.

“CIITTA’s mission is to provide technical support for agricultural projects on the African continent and ensure the successful implementation of the ventures through technical training and technological transfer, such as the production of high-quality seeds,” he said.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane.