9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

COMESA to deploy election observers to Zambia’s 10 provinces

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
Headlines COMESA to deploy election observers to Zambia’s 10 provinces
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has expressed happiness for being granted an opportunity to be part of the election observers for the August 12, 2021 general elections.

COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe disclosed that her organisation is already deploying an election observer mission which will be led by Members of the COMESA Committee of Elders, Ambassador Ashraf Rashed of Egypt with the assistance of Hope Kivengere of Uganda.

Ms. Kapwepwe added that others in the mission will include observers from Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Rwanda, Sudan, Somalia, and Zimbabwe and the COMESA Secretariat staff.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS by an officer in the COMESA Secretariat Corporate Communications Unit, Muzinge Chibomba.

Ms. Kapwepwe said the COMESA election observer team will be deployed to the field after going through a training programme on the COMESA election observer principles and methodology.

She further noted that the observation process will be guided primarily by the Zambian constitution and legal framework, as read with the relevant international and regional instruments including, the COMESA guidelines on election observation.

“As part of its mission, the observer team will consult various electoral stakeholders including political parties, security, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, civil society, and the media, among others. They will also exchange views with other election observers,” Ms. Kapwepwe explained.

Prior to the deployment of the observers, the COMESA Secretariat, which is based in Zambia, has been monitoring the evolving pre-electoral situation in the country including campaigns, civic education, and voter registration, among others.

Ms. Kapwepwe added that the mission will cover all the 10 provinces and was looking forward to the cooperation of all Zambians

Previous articleShepolopolo Returns From Olympics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

COMESA to deploy election observers to Zambia’s 10 provinces

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has expressed happiness for being granted an opportunity to be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The country must remain peaceful, elections are just one day, thereafter, we remain Zambians-Chief Chikanta

General News Chief Editor - 11
Chief Chikanta of the Tonga-speaking people in Dundumwezi, has said that every political leader has the responsibility to restrain their cadres from engaging in...
Read more

Government to help Chisokone Marketeers whose stands were gutted

General News Chief Editor - 6
The government has sent a team of Officers to Kitwe to assess the gutted Chisokone Market with a view to rebuild and help all...
Read more

President Lungu happy with church-Sumaili

General News Chief Editor - 17
Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says President Edgar Lungu is happy that the church has collaborated well with...
Read more

ZICTA seeks public input on 5G roll out

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has opened a public consultation inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on its proposals for 5G spectrum...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.