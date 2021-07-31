Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Saturday afternoon made a modest but winning start on his competitive debut for Glasgow Rangers who kicked-off their Scottish Premiership title defence with a home victory.

Rangers beat visiting Livingston 3-0 at Ibrox to make a flying start to their league campaign.

Fashion started the match but played a very quiet role before he was substituted in the second half.

His only great opportunity came in the 28th minute from close-range that was easily read by Livingston’s Polish goalkeeper Maksymillian Stryjek.

His attempt came after Rangers had taken the lead in the 8th minute through Ianis Hagi that saw the hosts take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Fashion also had a brief moment under the spotlight on the stroke of halftime when he made galloping run wide on the left but his cross was easily collected by Stryjek.

He then made way for Kemar Roofe in the 70th minute who scored Rangers’ final goal in stoppage time after Scott Write scored the second goal in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, Fashion will get his first taste of UEFA Champions League action in a Rangers shirt this Tuesday when they travel to Sweden to play Malmo in a third round, first leg tie.