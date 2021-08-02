The Patriotic Front (PF) has become much more popular and stronger, penetrating Western and North-Western Provinces and sooner than later, the United Party for National Development (UPND) will be obliterated in the regions, former finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda has said.

Mr Chikwanda has said Zambians, particularly those from Western and North-Western Provinces were appreciating the monumental social and infrastructure development in their regions which the PF had so far delivered.

Mr Chikwanda who is not a political propagandist and a candid believer in truth and facts said the opposition political parties had run out of sensible criticism against the PF and had resorted to propaganda, insults, nihilistic malice and propaganda to sell their dry political messages.

He said Zambia was improving in all sectors such as education, health, agriculture and manufacturing because of the PF’s policies under President Edgar Lungu who has been pursuing his vision of delivering development to all parts of the country without leaving on one behind.

Speaking when he appeared on the ZNBC Sunday Interview hosted by Gravazio Zulu, Mr Chikwanda explained that there has been a sustainable upward thrust in the country’s economy which has been boosted by the high metal prices.

Mr Chikwanda who is PF member of central committee stated that the appreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies was not an accident but as a result of meticulous implementation of progressive policies.

He explained that there were no gimmicks in the running of the economy and that Government was not manipulating the strength of the Kwacha, cautioning that employing ploys to strengthen the performance of the local currency could easily backfire in the face of leadership.

Mr Chikwanda stated that it was the expectation of the PF that the appreciation of the Kwacha would be sustainable because of the improving metal prices and the increase in the foreign reserves.

“Zambians have seen levels of development never seen before and are appreciating the efforts of the PF. The PF has become very strong in some areas. It has penetrated regions such as Western and North-Western Provinces and soon the opposition will be obliterated.

And the PF has not played any gimmicks in the appreciation of the Kwacha and gimmicks backfire. So the appreciation of the Kwacha is not partisan and I am a political propagandist. The fundamentals for the performance of the Kwacha are there,” Mr Chikwanda said.

And Mr Chikwanda said Zambia should move away from the dependence on Copper as the major export earner and start investing in agriculture.

He stated that Zambia was exporting high quantities of maize and it was economically advisable that the country should expand the agriculture sector because it has proved to be a sustainable means of earning foreign exchange.

“For this marketing season, maize will account for 3.6 million metric tonnes part of which will be exported,” Mr Chikwanda said.