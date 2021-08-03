Dear Editor

The government through the Ministry of Health has been very unfair and playing populist politics by allowing markets and street vendors in to carry on business as usual but closing hospitality businesses under the guise of covid-19 restrictions.

These businesses have literally been closed since last year yet it doesn’t require any science or intelligence to see that hospitality businesses are more controlled in terms of compliance with health regulations than markets or “inspection of development projects” and political campaigns.

The Ministry of Health should immediately lift this unreasonable suspension or closure of hospitality business as there is no justification.”

By Small business owner