President Edgar Lungu has charged that the Patriotic Front will not rest until justice prevails in the murder of its two members by suspected UPND cadres in Kanyama.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of the two slain members at Leopard’s Hill Memorial park through party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, President Lungu said the PF is saddened by the gruesome murder of its members by the opposition UPND.

President Lungu said it is unfortunate that the UPND has resorted to violence after realizing that they don’t have the numbers to defeat the PF in next week’s Presidential and general elections.

He stated that the UPND has recruited criminals and ex-convicts to cause mayhem in the country ahead of the August 12 polls.

The Head of State has since assured the family members that the PF will ensure that the culprits in the murder of Davies and Gift are brought to book.

And President Lungu has stressed that elections are won through the ballot and not by killing innocent people.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has directed Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba to meet the bereaved families and see how the party will assist them.

Hon Mwila stated the PF will assist the two families because they were committed and royal members of the party who were murdered on duty.

Davies Kabunda and Gift Kasongo met their fate on Friday after UPND cadres attacked the PF campaign center in the Kanyama constituency.

Davies has left behind a child and a wife while Gift is survived by six children and a wife.

Scores of PF members and residents who were led by party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila turned up at the Leopard’s Hill Memorial park to pay their last respect to Davies and Gift.

Others who attended the burial ceremony are Kanyama PF Parliamentary candidate Elizabeth Phiri, former Chawama MP Lawrence Sichalwe, PF Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba, National Revolution Party President Cosmo Mumba and other PF officials.