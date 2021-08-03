9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Entertainment News
Roberto releases stunning visuals for 'Loving'

Roberto released the video for his song 'Loving' that features Ugandan dancehall artist Vinka. The song was produced by Roberto himself and was mastered by  Paul Kruz and the colorful and creative video was directed by Aaron Air.

