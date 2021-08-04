9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Sports
Siame Hurting After Early Tokyo Olympic Exit

Sprinter Sydney Siame is gutted after his early elimination from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Siame failed to qualify to the semifinals of Men’s 200m after clocking 21.01seconds to finish fourth in Heat 4 on Tuesday.

“One of the worst seasons ever in my athletics career,” Siame wrote on his official facebook page.

“Failing to proceed to the next round it’s something which is so painful, but when I look back to the things that have gone through it takes someone who’s mentally strong to overcome,” he said.

Siame was Zambia’s last hope in Tokyo after fellow runner Rhoda Njobvu’s Olympics campaign ended on Monday when she finished fourth in Heat 4 of the women’s 200m race after clocking 23.33 seconds.

“I will remain proud of myself, I won’t give up, I still have the duty to pave the way and show young Zambian athletes that it’s possible. It’s a matter of getting back to the drawing board and coming back stronger for the 2022 season,” he said.

This was Siame’s biggest test after his well documented exploits at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) back in 2014, when he crossed the 100m line in 10.56 seconds.

The national 100m and 200m record holder became the first Zambian to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games after he won gold in the 200m at the All-African Games in 2019.

