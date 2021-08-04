Government has urged parents, guardians and the public to create a safe and healthy environment for the learners so that they learn in a conducive environment with the gradual opening of schools.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Kennedy Malama has assured parents that his ministry will continue its joint surveillance in schools through screening and testing of suspected cases for prompt action.

Dr Malama said in a quest to prevent and mitigate further spread of COVID-19, the multisectoral task teams of enforcers have continued to execute the work diligently.

“In the last 24 hours, we inspected 2,455 premises, of these 2,066 (84%) were found to be compliant, while 365 (15%) were served with notices of improvement and 24 (1%) were closed”, he said.

Dr Malama noted that with elections set to be held next week, Thursday August 12, 2021, the electoral process activities are heightening.

He stated that the multisectoral response has prepositioned itself to ensure enhanced interventions spanning promotive, preventive and treatment.

“Our vaccination program continues to post milestones and we will ensure our people have access to the various vaccines in line with the basket”, he said.

Dr Malama disclosed that in the last 24 hours, his ministry administered 2,515 Dose 1 and 707 Dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations as well as 6,610 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

“The cumulative number of vaccinations to date now stands at 289,482 Dose 1 vaccinations (282,583 AstraZeneca and 6,899 Sinopharm) and 164,924 fully vaccinated that is 100,630 Dose 2 AstraZeneca (36% of those that received dose 1); 57,958 Johnson and Johnson and 6,336 Dose 2 Sinopharm (92% of those that received dose 1)”, he added.

He said the country is expecting to receive 100,000 doses of Sinopharm over the weekend and we will keep the country updated.

Dr Malama revealed that in the last 24 hours the country recorded 668 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 7,912 tests giving 8% positivity.

He said the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 197,791.

Dr Malama also said 8 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours were recorded.

“The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 3,430. These are classified as 2,574 COVID-19 deaths and 856 COVID-19 associated deaths.

“We currently have 4,703 active cases, with 4,316 under community management and 387 admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities”, he further added.

He noted that the country had 53 new admissions in the last 24hours compared to 46 the previous day.

Dr. Malama noted that among those currently admitted, 271 are on Oxygen therapy and 83 are in critical condition.