President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the newly constructed Zambia Revenue Authority office complex in Chinsali.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Lungu said his administration has continued on the great path of development.

President Lungu said the PF Government infrastructure development so far shows how committed it is to the aspiration of leaving no one behind in the quest to develop Zambia.

“One of the greatest things we can ever do is to see the aspirations of those great men and women who have gone before us come to fruition. Our former late President, His Excellency Michael Chilufya Sata had aspired to see that the rural parts of the country were developed to improve administration and service delivery,” President Lungu said.

“It makes me proud to fulfil his dream and the vision of the patriotic front to develop our country,” He said.

President Lungu said Government is committed to ensuring that it empowers rural communities to access Government services just like those in urban centres.

The Head of State adds that it is impossible to develop a nation and deliver services to the people if the country does not collect enough revenues to fund its programmes.

He said the total domestic resources and financing currently accounts for about 70 percent of the national budget.

“This is an indication that we must be responsible for the development of mother Zambia. It is, therefore, not surprising that the Patriotic Front Government has put tax collection as one of its top priorities since it is through our tax revenue that this nation shall be developed,” President Lungu said.

“I have noted with happiness that in the recent past the Zambia Revenue Authority has taken great strides in educating citizens about the importance of paying taxes and the role their taxes play in national development,” He said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has appealed to every Zambian and everyone doing business or earning an income in Zambia to pay correct taxes regardless of their status in society or the amount they are making.

“The infrastructure development and the enhancement of service delivery that my government has embarked on would not have been possible had it not been for someone paying taxes,” President Lungu said.

And Business community in Chinsali happy new ZRA office Chinsali, August 4, 2021, ZANIS—The business community in Chinsali District in Muchinga province is elated with the opening of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Munsonko house in the area.

Some traders expressed happiness that the opening of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) offices will easy access to services.

Haggai Ng’andu, a resident of Chinsali, thanked government for bringing the services closer to the doorsteps of the business community.

He said the coming of the fully fledged ZRA offices will be a cost effective to the business community as they will not travel distances to access the service.

”In the past we used to travel long distances to Kasama or Lusaka to access ZRA services,” he said.

And Director of Witaya Private School, Bernard Siame, was happy that the business community will now be able to access tax planning and advisory services.

Mr Siame was elated as not all services were offered at the old ZRA office.

”Am happy that we will be able to access all the services we need for our businesses to excel,” he said.