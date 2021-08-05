Government has reiterated its commitment to improve the transport and transportation infrastructures as they are critical for the improvement of the livelihood of the people of Zambia.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Royd Chakaba, says the transport sector and transportation infrastructures, which include public and passenger vehicles and trains, railways and roads, will remain priority on the government’s agenda.

Mr Chakaba was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by acting Deputy Permanent Secretary, Grace Sinkolongo, during the ceremonial opening of the first-ever bus station in Kasama districts today.

Mr Chakaba noted that the transport sector and transportation infrastructures will drive wider economic benefits accelerate movement of goods and passengers in businesses.

“The transportation infrastructures like the Kasama bus station will support economic growth, enhance well-organised transport systems and create job opportunities among other benefits,” he said.



He also stated that the good roads and passenger shelters including conducive bus terminals, are important for efficient transportation of goods and services and to improve economic growth of any country.

“I urge the Kasama community to work in collaboration with the local authority in order to keep this infrastructure clean and protect it from all manner of vandalism. It is not the pride of Kasama but the province as a whole,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Luis Liye a representative of China Geo Construction, the firm contracted to build the bus station, thanked government for awarding his firm to construct the state-of-the-art bus terminus in the Provincial Capital of Northern Province.



Luis Liye noted that China Geo worked well with the local community and appealed to government to award his firm more of such projects as he promised to showcase good workmanship.

“During the construction stage, we enjoyed good relations with the government officials and the local people. We are ready as China Geo to take up any construction contract and we will work according to people’s expectation,” he said.

And Northern Province President for Taxis and Buses Association, Janny Yambayamba, said the opening of the new bus station for public use will provide more employment for youths in the district.

Mr Yambayamba also noted that the infrastructure is well located for the traveling public as it is centrally positioned and closer to the market.

“This means more employment for youths in the district and the province as a whole because there will be more traders, taxis and mini buses at the terminus which has resulted in a well-structured and formalised transport system,” he said.

The government constructed the bus station at cost of K10 million.