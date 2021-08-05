9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

First ever bus station opened in Kasama

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
Headlines First ever bus station opened in Kasama
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has reiterated its commitment to improve the transport and transportation infrastructures as they are critical for the improvement of the livelihood of the people of Zambia.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Royd Chakaba, says the transport sector and transportation infrastructures, which include public and passenger vehicles and trains, railways and roads, will remain priority on the government’s agenda.

Mr Chakaba was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by acting Deputy Permanent Secretary, Grace Sinkolongo, during the ceremonial opening of the first-ever bus station in Kasama districts today.

Mr Chakaba noted that the transport sector and transportation infrastructures will drive wider economic benefits accelerate movement of goods and passengers in businesses.

“The transportation infrastructures like the Kasama bus station will support economic growth, enhance well-organised transport systems and create job opportunities among other benefits,” he said.

He also stated that the good roads and passenger shelters including conducive bus terminals, are important for efficient transportation of goods and services and to improve economic growth of any country.

“I urge the Kasama community to work in collaboration with the local authority in order to keep this infrastructure clean and protect it from all manner of vandalism. It is not the pride of Kasama but the province as a whole,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Luis Liye a representative of China Geo Construction, the firm contracted to build the bus station, thanked government for awarding his firm to construct the state-of-the-art bus terminus in the Provincial Capital of Northern Province.


Luis Liye noted that China Geo worked well with the local community and appealed to government to award his firm more of such projects as he promised to showcase good workmanship.

“During the construction stage, we enjoyed good relations with the government officials and the local people. We are ready as China Geo to take up any construction contract and we will work according to people’s expectation,” he said.

And Northern Province President for Taxis and Buses Association, Janny Yambayamba, said the opening of the new bus station for public use will provide more employment for youths in the district.

Mr Yambayamba also noted that the infrastructure is well located for the traveling public as it is centrally positioned and closer to the market.

“This means more employment for youths in the district and the province as a whole because there will be more traders, taxis and mini buses at the terminus which has resulted in a well-structured and formalised transport system,” he said.

The government constructed the bus station at cost of K10 million.

Previous articleFormer Sierra Leon President Ernest Bai Koroma to lead AU election observer mission to Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

First ever bus station opened in Kasama

Government has reiterated its commitment to improve the transport and transportation infrastructures as they are critical for the improvement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Wina challenges the Mongu business community to position themselves to reap from the benefits of revamping the Resettlement areas

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
REPUBLICAN Vice-President Inonge Mutukwa Wina has challenged the local business community to position themselves to reap from the benefits of revamping the Resettlements areas...
Read more

3 children burnt to death

Rural News Photo Editor - 4
Three children of the same family have been burnt to death while two others sustained serious burns after the house they were sleeping in...
Read more

President Lungu happy with church-Sumaili

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says President Edgar Lungu is happy that the church has collaborated well with the...
Read more

Sioma Independent Candidate Arrested for alleged malicious damage to property

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Police in Western Province have arrested and charged Sioma Independent Parliamentary candidate, Albert Mundia and his driver for alleged malicious damage to property. This follows...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.