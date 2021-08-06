9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 6, 2021
Rural News
Chief Katyetye says President Lungu is an exceptional leader and he will be voting for him

Chief Katyetye of the Tambo Speaking people of Muchinga Province has reaffirmed his support for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in next week’s general election.

Chief Katyetye said only president Lungu can lead the country effectively and improve the living standards of Zambians.

Speaking when Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Leader Edith Nawakwi paid a courtesy call on him, Chief Katyetye warned Zambians against listening to lies by the opposition who are just desperate to rule Zambia.

Chief Katyetye further urged his subjects to ensure they vote for President Lungu and all PF candidates for the development that the area has received.

He said the President has always put the interest of the Zambian people at heart hence the construction of schools and health centers in the area.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has built us schools and hospitals. He makes sure that people don’t go hungry by delivering farming inputs on time,” he said.
“President Lungu is an exceptional leader. This is why President Lungu already has my vote.”

The traditional leader further said that the UPND Leader can not rule the country the way President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has.

Meanwhile, Chief Kafwimbi of the Iwa speaking people of Muchinga province has called for leaders to work together to bring development to the people.

Chief Kafwimbi further denounced violence by some leaders in the country.

