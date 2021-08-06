Chipolopolo interim coach Beston Chambeshi is confident of excelling at the helm of the Zambia technical bench.

Chambeshi’s immediate task is to lead Zambia in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers that start when his side faces Mauritania in their opening Group B match on 1st September away in Nouchakott.

Quicksilver has already declared his bench read to work.

“We know what the exco wants. We even know what the people of Zambia want so we are ready to work,” Chambeshi told journalists in Lusaka.

“If we plan well with my technical staff the task will be simple. Failure is not our portion. We will try to work hard and see to it that we give a smile to our Zambian people.”

He said Zambians need to believe in Chipolopolo.

“But first we need confidence from you people that we have new people who have taken over that saddle,” he said.

Chipolopolo will also face Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea in Group B.

“For sure it is not an easy group that is why we want to plan very well. We want to take each and every game with that approach seriously, we are working hard so that we start on a good note,” Chambeshi said.