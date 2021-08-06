9.5 C
Updated:

New Poll predicts President Lungu would win by 56.8% vote

By Chief Editor
The Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ) 2021 VOTER behaviour and candidate choice survey has revealed that if elections were held today, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu would win by 56.8% votes.

Presenting the findings today, PSAZ says the closest contender who is UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema would come in second with 40% of the votes followed by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe with 1.34% votes, DP’s Harry Kalaba with 0.5%, PAC’s Andyfold Banda with 0.21% and 1.06 showed that they were undecided.

He said the survey was conducted in 5 provinces, namely Lusaka, Muchinga, Central, Northern, and North Western provinces.

Speaking during the survey dissemination program, PSAZ Principle investigator and political scientist, Joe Dambwa said the association used multi stage sampling where the association picked 5 Constituencies to sample from during the survey.

He said that the association ensured that all the people that were sampled during the survey were registered voters that are to participate in next week’s elections.

“96% respondents were not newly registered voters and had previously voted while only 2%were newly registered voters and 2 percent declined to respond.” He said.

Also speaking during the dissemination, Ferraline UK founder, Richard Elsen lauded the PSAZ for the survey saying it was a brilliant and professionally conducted.
oped it would be fairly reported in the media

He also hoped that the turnout in next week’s elections would be good.

Previous articleThree day prayer and fasting declared ahead of elections

