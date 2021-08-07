Chipolopolo have kicked off preliminary preparations for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers that kick off next month with a Group B opener against Mauritania.

The Beston Chambeshi coached Zambia side commenced training at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium on Friday with local players.

The team on Saturday morning played a practice match against FAZ Super Division side Red Arrows which it triumphed 4-1.

Harrison Chisala, Felix Bulaya, Simon Silwimba and Prince Mumba scored for Zambia with Ricky Banda netting Arrows’ goal.

Chambeshi earlier this Week named a provisional 30-member home-based team.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo will face Mauritania on match-day-one on September 1 away in Nouchakott before hosting Tunisia on September 5 in Ndola.

Match-day-three and four is scheduled for October when Zambia play Equatorial Guinea in a Group B doubleheader starting on October 6 and at home on October 10 in Lusaka.