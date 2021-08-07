9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Israeli Government donates oxygen Concentrators to Solwezi

By Chief Editor
The Israeli government has donated oxygen concentrators to the pediatric ward at Solwezi general hospital valued at 2,800 US dollars. Speaking when handing over two oxygen concentrators today, Honorary Consul of the state of Israel in Zambia, Sinya Mbale said the donation is meant to help Zambia fight COVID-19.

Mr Mbale said Israel has made advancement in the fight against COVID-19 with over 60% of the population vaccinated.

He expressed hope that the donated equipment will contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

“This is an advanced oxygen concentrator and we hope this will go a long way in the fight against COVID-19”, Mr Mbale said.

And Solwezi General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Namwaka Mukunyandela thanked the government of Israel as well as chief Mumena for the cordial friendship shared with the people.

Dr Mukunyandela explained that the oxygen concentrators have been donated to the children’s ward because children experience challenges in breathing when they are unwell.

Meanwhile, chief Mumena of the Kaonde speaking people of Kalumbila district also thanked the government of Israel for the good gesture which he said has come at the right time when the country is fighting COVID-19.

CHIEF Mumena pledged to continue sharing the good relationship he has with the people of Israel and expressed gratitude that Solwezi has benefited from the donation.

