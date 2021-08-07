9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Rural News
Mafinga and Chinsali Districts Receive Ballot Papers

Mafinga Constituency has received ballot papers to be used in next week general elections. District Electoral Officer Francis Ndola confirmed having received the ballots which arrived in the district around 08:30 hours today.

Mr Ndola further clarified that the verification exercise was carried out as soon as the ballot papers arrived and that everything was confirmed to have been intact.

He noted with the arrival of the ballots the district was ready for the August 12, 2021 General election as all necessary requirements have been met.

Mr Ndola further encouraged voters to turn out in numbers to avoid having voter apathy.

And Chinsali District in Muchinga Province has received all four types of ballot papers to be used in the August 12 general elections.

The delivery of election materials was witnessed by participating political parties, international observers and other stakeholders.

Briefing stakeholders, District Electoral Officer (DEO ) Joseph Zulu explained that verification of ballot papers will be done on a date to be announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr Zulu was happy that all stakeholders’ especially political parties were present and inspected the storeroom where the election sensitive materials are going to be stored.

