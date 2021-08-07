President Edgar Lungu has mourned the late State House Photographer Eddie Mwanaleza who died today at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

President Lungu has described Mr Mwanaleza, 61, as a long-serving servant of the nation “whose picture gallery could tell the whole story about Zambia.”

“Mr Mwanaleza had immense experience, which I personally observed here at State House. This is a great loss not just to his family but government and state house, in particular. It is also a big loss to the media fraternity. My thoughts are with his family, and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr Lungu said.

The later Eddie Mwanaleza was an experienced photojournalist who worked for almost all public media houses and the private media before being attached to State House from ZANIS in 2012.

Mr Mwanaleza is survived by wife, Diana and children and funeral is held at his residence in Lusaka West.

This is according to a statement availed to the media by the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.