9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 7, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Lungu mourns State house photographer

By Chief Editor
49 views
1
General News President Lungu mourns State house photographer
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has mourned the late State House Photographer Eddie Mwanaleza who died today at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

President Lungu has described Mr Mwanaleza, 61, as a long-serving servant of the nation “whose picture gallery could tell the whole story about Zambia.”

“Mr Mwanaleza had immense experience, which I personally observed here at State House. This is a great loss not just to his family but government and state house, in particular. It is also a big loss to the media fraternity. My thoughts are with his family, and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr Lungu said.

The later Eddie Mwanaleza was an experienced photojournalist who worked for almost all public media houses and the private media before being attached to State House from ZANIS in 2012.

Mr Mwanaleza is survived by wife, Diana and children and funeral is held at his residence in Lusaka West.

This is according to a statement availed to the media by the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Previous articleECZ dismisses claims by UPND that Some Lusaka Ballot Papers have Gone Missing
Next articleMafinga and Chinsali Districts Receive Ballot Papers

1 COMMENT

  1. Eddie Mwanaleza….he’s been a photographer for ages….I think he used to work for Times of Zambia or Daily mail back in the days…May His Soul Rest in Peace

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

I will arrest HH next week after I win-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has threatened to arrest UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema after winning next week’s general polls for privatizing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ dismisses claims by UPND that Some Lusaka Ballot Papers have Gone Missing

General News Chief Editor - 38
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed allegations by United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya that some ballot papers...
Read more

I have Not Cut a deal with HH and I don’t Belong to any Political Party-Bishop Imakando

General News Chief Editor - 38
Bread of Life Church International General Overseer Bishop Imakando has refuted information circulating on social media that he has cut a deal with UPND...
Read more

President Lungu pleads to traders not to drop the guard against COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 6
President Edgar Lungu has appealed to traders not to drop the guard against COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted the country's economy and other...
Read more

Collaboration with the Zambia Army has always existed in bringing law and order- Zambia Police

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Police Service Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says police collaboration with the Zambia Army has always existed in bringing law and order in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.