Updated:

Rugby Season Resumes After Covid-19 Lockdown

sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has announced the resumption of the suspended National Rugby League.

In a communication to clubs made on Saturday, ZRU head of Competition Enock Shikabeta said the league will restart on August 28.

ZRU suspended all league games in mid June owing to increased Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

The union has given a go ahead to clubs to begin training ahead of the league resumption.

‘Note that league games will start on 28 August with week 9 games and end on 2 October 2021, and as such clubs are directed to resume training in preparation for resumption of games,’ stated Shikabeta.

‘Further be guided that we will be sharing guidelines from the medical committee prior to resumption of games,’ Shikabeta said.

Defending champions Red Arrows were leading the main league with a two-point gap when the competition was suspended at Week 8.

Previous articleI will arrest HH next week after I win-President Lungu

