9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Government happy with the reduction in Covid-19 daily cases

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
Health Government happy with the reduction in Covid-19 daily cases
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama is pleased that the number of new Covid-19 confirmed cases has reduced. Dr. Malama said in the last 24 hours, Zambia recorded 387 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of 6,224 tests, which represents a six percent positivity rate.

He said the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded to date now stands at 200,049.

He said the country has recorded 36 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Malama disclosed that 10 new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of Covid associated and Covid related deaths recorded now stands at 3,484, classified as 2,616 Covid-19 deaths and 868 Covid-19 associated deaths.

He said 643 patients have been discharged, 31 of which are from health facilities while 612 are from community management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 192,479, representing 96 percent.

Dr. Malama further said the country currently has 4,086 active cases, with 3,787 under community management and 299 admitted to the Covid-19 isolation facilities.

And Dr. Malama has disclosed that in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health administered 253 vaccinations of dose one and 405 vaccinations of dose two of AstraZeneca vaccine as well as 2,968 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

He said the total number of vaccinations currently stands at 302,475 dose one vaccinations broken down as 295,576 for AstraZeneca and 6,899 for Sinopharm.

Previous articleDebt swap not linked to Politics, Don’t Expect Government Programmes to Stop just because there are Elections- Labour PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government happy with the reduction in Covid-19 daily cases

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama is pleased that the number of new Covid-19 confirmed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Israeli Government donates oxygen Concentrators to Solwezi

Health Chief Editor - 8
The Israeli government has donated oxygen concentrators to the pediatric ward at Solwezi general hospital valued at 2,800 US dollars. Speaking when handing...
Read more

Health personnel encourage people to get vaccinated

Health Chief Editor - 1
Solwezi District Health Director, Chipili Lengwe has appealed to people of Solwezi to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Lengwe said 2,000...
Read more

MOH assures pupils safety in schools

Health Photo Editor - 4
Government has urged parents, guardians and the public to create a safe and healthy environment for the learners so that they learn in a...
Read more

COVID certificate not mandatory in schools

Health Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Health says it is not government policy for learners in both public and private schools to have a negative COVID-19 test...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.