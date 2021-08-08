Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama is pleased that the number of new Covid-19 confirmed cases has reduced. Dr. Malama said in the last 24 hours, Zambia recorded 387 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of 6,224 tests, which represents a six percent positivity rate.

He said the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded to date now stands at 200,049.

He said the country has recorded 36 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Malama disclosed that 10 new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of Covid associated and Covid related deaths recorded now stands at 3,484, classified as 2,616 Covid-19 deaths and 868 Covid-19 associated deaths.

He said 643 patients have been discharged, 31 of which are from health facilities while 612 are from community management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 192,479, representing 96 percent.

Dr. Malama further said the country currently has 4,086 active cases, with 3,787 under community management and 299 admitted to the Covid-19 isolation facilities.

And Dr. Malama has disclosed that in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health administered 253 vaccinations of dose one and 405 vaccinations of dose two of AstraZeneca vaccine as well as 2,968 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

He said the total number of vaccinations currently stands at 302,475 dose one vaccinations broken down as 295,576 for AstraZeneca and 6,899 for Sinopharm.