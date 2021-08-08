New Hope MMD Presidential candidate Dr. Nevers Mumba has refuted social media rumours suggesting that he has been paid to jeopardize next week’s polls.

Dr. Mumba says the rumours are unfortunate saying they are being peddled by his adversaries to create a false narrative of him.

In a Facebook address, Dr. Mumba said he holds strong values and cannot betray the Zambian people under any circumstance.

And Dr. Mumba said he will on Monday hold a press briefing and has assured his followers that he will only speak against the many ills that are happening in the country.

Dr. Mumba who insists that he is contesting next week’s polls says it is disheartening that people are alleging that he has received huge amounts of money to change his mind.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mumba has asked the Church to remain focused and pray for the nation as the country heads to the polls.