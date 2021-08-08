9.5 C
Police arrest 5 people for possessing fake kwacha, dollar

Five people have been arrested for being in possession of K190, 700 and US$38,000 counterfeit notes.

Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed the incident that happened on August 5, 2021 at Solwezi Royal Hotel.

Mr Njase said police received a tip off from a concerned member of the public that they were five people in possession of counterfeit notes with intent to circulate them in Solwezi district.

“Police followed up the report and managed to apprehend M/Benson Phiri aged 56, of Navutika compound Chipata, Kamangala Christopher aged 76, of Kandundu extension Solwezi district, Evelyn aged 39, of R5 Manyama area Kalumbila district and Bernard aged 27, and Theresa Chiboleka, 43 both from of Zambia Compound in Solwezi district,” he said.

He said after a thorough search the suspects were found with 100 by 1,911 Zambian Kwacha and 100 by 391 United States Dollars.

“The same suspected criminals were also using a Toyota Harrier registration number ALR 5168 Silver in color property of Christopher Kamangala one of the suspects,” Mr Njase said.

The five are in police custody.

Previous articlePresident Lungu attends prayer service for elections

