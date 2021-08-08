President Edgar Lungu says government will continue to work with the church in order to attain development in all sectors of the economy. President Lungu said contrary to assertion by some sections of society that the PF has taken over the affairs of the church, government is a strategic partner to the stimulation of development.

President Lungu said this when he commissioned Maposa Secondary school in Luanshya district whose construction works was funded by government and the church. President Lungu was happy that the school had been completed and that classes will commence in January 2022.

The President further pledged to meet the electricity bill once the school is connected to the national electricity grid adding that there is also need to construct dormitories to enable pupils especially girls access to education.

President Lungu said he is not ashamed that he has a solid relationship with the church and further challenged all faith based organisations wanting to participate in the development of certain sectors to feel free to approach him.

“The incoming political leadership in Luanshya district should work closely with relevant stakeholders and visit my office to ensure construction of dormitories is done,” he said.

The Head of State reiterated that the PF is the only party with a manifesto that spells deeply its relationship with the church.

Further, the President urged the church to continue standing in the gap to ensure peace and unity prevails in the country during and after elections

He said through prayer Zambia shall be saved from those who want to destroy its democracy.

And Vicar General of Ndola Dioceses Father Francis Mukosa expressed happiness that the school has been commissioned.

Meanwhile, the community through PF Roan aspiring candidate, Nathan Chanda said residents expressed happiness that the President has fulfilled the promises he made to the people of Maposa when he visited the area two years ago.

He thanked the President for having also degazzeted the land on which thousands of families have been squatting.

Mr. Chanda said the people of Maposa are also happy that they have also benefited from the health facilities that are being sprout out across the country and that construction of a mini hospital in the area is at 90 percent.

“Out of the love and passion that you have especially for the girl child that used to cover long distances to access secondary education, you have now constructed this secondary school which you are handing over to the Catholic Diocese of Ndola now, ” Mr. Chanda said.

He said the school will also lessen the unwanted pregnancies that rocked the area as pupils covered long distances in their quest to access secondary education.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe said the province has had a fair share of the ongoing development in the education sector.

Mr. Nundwe said having 46 primary and 24 secondary schools in the province is testimony to what the PF government has scored.