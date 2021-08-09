First Lady Esther Lungu has advised the youths not to engage in violence as the country goes to the polls on August 12, 2021. Mrs. Lungu further urged the young people not to engage in any criminal activities such as drug abuse, vulgar language and other bad vices.

Mrs. Lungu was speaking during the finals of the football tournament sponsored by former Kanyama Members of Parliament (MP) Elizabeth Phiri held at Twashuka grounds in Kanyama constituency in Lusaka yesterday.

The final game was played between Chibolya Football club and Kanyama Lions which the latter lost 2-nil.

She stated that sports play a critical role in building one’s character adding that young people can make a living out of sports if they take it as a career.

Mrs. Lungu has since commended Ms. Phiri for organizing the youth football tournament which she said complements the government’s efforts to nurture young people into responsible citizens.

“It is my prayer that other communities will emulate this initiative of the former Member of Parliament for her determination to improve the living standards of the people of Kanyama, especially the youths,” she said.

The First Lady also thanked the tournament organising committee for making the event a success and ensuring that the Covid-19 guidelines were observed during football matches.

She congratulated all the participants who took part in the football tournament and presented them with wrist watches.

She also handed over football jerseys and footballs to both teams.

And former Kanyama MP Elizabeth Phiri said there were many young people that originated from Kanyama constituency who are now playing their various sports disciplines in local and international teams.

The football tournament, which ended yesterday, started on June 13 in Chibolya and it involved 32 local clubs drawn from various areas in Kanyama constituency.

She thanked the First Lady for finding time to officiate at the football tournament in her former constituency.

“President Edgar Lungu has told us to remember the grassroots by engaging them in various activities so that they do not engage in illicit behaviors,” Ms. Phiri stated.

The tournament ended with a 2-nil score win in favour of Chibolya FC.

The winning team walked away with K20, 000 while the runners-up, which is Kanyama Lions FC, got K15, 000.

Those in the third and fourth positions got K10, 000 and K5, 000 respectively.