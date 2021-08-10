9.5 C
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
I see similarities between my late father and the current President of Zambia Edgar Lungu-Patrick Mwanawasa

By Chief Editor
Patrick Mwanawasa, the son of the late President Levy Mwanawasa has said that he sees many similarities between his late father and the current President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu.

Speaking on the Round Table Talk hosted by PF last night, Mr. Mwanawasa said that both Presidents possessed great humility and desire to see a Zambia whose people are emancipated from poverty.

Mr. Mwanawasa further stated that both Presidents had given many opportunities to women to participate in the governance of the nation by appointing them to decision-making positions, reflecting that his late father’s cabinet had several women in it, while President Lungu took it a notch higher by appointing the first woman Vice President, Mrs. Inonge Wina and also by choosing a woman again to be his running mate, in Professor Nkandu Luo who he described as a formidable Human being.

Mr.Mwanawasa who served as Deputy Permanent Secretary in Eastern and Central Provinces said that his father went through a lot of challenges, which the current president equally went through.

“I think there are similarities between them. My father went through a lot of challenges such as droughts and armyworms which President Lungu has equally had to face. Remember they both overcame those challenges and today, this nation has a bumper harvest despite President Lungu battling armyworms, drought causing erratic power supply, floods, and now Covid,” he said.

And Mr. Mwanawasa has dismissed claims by the United Party for National Development(UPND) that there is a wind of change in the nation, as mare hallucinations. Mr Mwanawasa said he was 39 years old and that in this period he had witnessed 8 elections and uncountable by-elections. He said he knew exactly what wind of change looked like because he had seen it in 1991 and in 2011. He said even dogs and chickens felt the wind of change during those two historic moments. He stated that it was not the case this time as he had traversed the nation and could confidently say that the Patriotic Front and President Lungu were still very popular on the ground and loved by the Zambian people.

Mr Mwanawasa has since urged the people of Zambia to turn out in large numbers and vote for the PF and President Lungu for continuity, adding that the PF and President Lungu have laid a solid foundation for the prosperity of this nation and Zambians are eager to reap the benefits of this hard-working government

Previous articleZambia Airways to take to the skies on September 30th 2021

