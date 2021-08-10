Mumamba Numba has set CAF Champions League group stage qualification as Zesco United’s primary target heading into the 2021/2022 season.

Zesco will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League after lifting their ninth FAZ Super League title in June.

“Firstly, we have to set our sights on getting to the Group stage of the CAF Champions League,” Numba told Zesco United media.

“That’s our primary objective thereafter it will be easy for us now to set our eyes on getting further into the competition.”

Zesco are back in continental competition for the first time since the 2019/2020 season.

This is after they failed to secure a top four finish after ending the 2019/2020 FAZ Super League campaign at number five when the season was cut short at Week 27 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zesco are Zambia’s most successful continental group stage campaigner with six appearances.

The Ndola club made five of those campaigns successively between 2016 and 2019 in which period they reached the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinals and the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Zesco will know their CAF Champions League opponents on August 15 when the draws are made in Cairo, Egypt.