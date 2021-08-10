9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Numba Eyes CAF Champions League Group Stage With Zesco

By sports
50 views
0
Sports Numba Eyes CAF Champions League Group Stage With Zesco
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mumamba Numba has set CAF Champions League group stage qualification as Zesco United’s primary target heading into the 2021/2022 season.

Zesco will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League after lifting their ninth FAZ Super League title in June.

“Firstly, we have to set our sights on getting to the Group stage of the CAF Champions League,” Numba told Zesco United media.

“That’s our primary objective thereafter it will be easy for us now to set our eyes on getting further into the competition.”

Zesco are back in continental competition for the first time since the 2019/2020 season.

This is after they failed to secure a top four finish after ending the 2019/2020 FAZ Super League campaign at number five when the season was cut short at Week 27 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zesco are Zambia’s most successful continental group stage campaigner with six appearances.

The Ndola club made five of those campaigns successively between 2016 and 2019 in which period they reached the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinals and the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Zesco will know their CAF Champions League opponents on August 15 when the draws are made in Cairo, Egypt.

Previous articleDr. Nevers Mumba’s take on the circulating KK video on HH plans to split Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Numba Eyes CAF Champions League Group Stage With Zesco

Mumamba Numba has set CAF Champions League group stage qualification as Zesco United's primary target heading into the 2021/2022...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco Face Lusaka Dynamos in ‘Zoom’Charity Shield Final

Sports sports - 0
The 2021/22 soccer season will kick off on August 21 with the Charity Shield final. Super Division champions Zesco United will face Absa Cup winners...
Read more

Patson Soaks-in Community Shield Win

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is thrilled to win the FA Community Shield with his new English club Leicester City. Daka was a second half substitute...
Read more

Chipolopolo Beat Red Arrows in Practice Match

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have kicked off preliminary preparations for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers that kick off next month with a Group B opener against...
Read more

Rugby Season Resumes After Covid-19 Lockdown

Sports sports - 1
The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has announced the resumption of the suspended National Rugby League. In a communication to clubs made on Saturday, ZRU head...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.