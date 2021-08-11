Beston Chambeshi has trimmed his home-based squad as Chipolopolo prepare to return for the second week of pre-2022 FIFA World Cup Group B training camp this weekend.

Chambeshi has dropped nine players with 22 locals remaining who will regroup this Sunday in Lusaka after the August 12 tripartite elections.

Prominently on the axed list are Alex Ngonga of Nkana, Power Dynamos Spencer Sautu and defender Isaac Shamujompa of Buildcon who has been making his way back to fitness following a long injury lay-off.

Chambeshi has also dropped the Zambia U17 trio of Julius Kumwenda, Joseph Banda and Francis Mutalange.

All three prospects are from Atletico Lusaka but their Zambia U17 captain Miguel Chaiwa will be part of the returnees together with Napsa Stars hot-shot teenage striker Jimmy Mukeya.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi is set to announce his foreign call-ups who will join camp at the end of next week as the countdown for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers intensify.

Chipolopolo will commence their Group B qualifiers against Mauritania on September 3 away in Nouchakoutt and Tunisia at home on September 5 in Ndola.

TEAM

GOALKEEPEERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

DEFENDERS: Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (both Red Arrows), Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy)

MIDFIELDERS: Harrison Chisala, Patrick Gondwe (both Nkana), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba,Dickson Chapa (both Zesco United), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars)