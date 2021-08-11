The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has called on political parties to ensure that their agents and observers are positioned at all the polling stations across the country tomorrow to witness the counting of ballots after voting.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the political party agents and other representatives will witness the counting of ballot papers which she said will be done in a transparent manner.

Ms. Luhanga said the political party agents will be able to communicate to their party members the results from each polling station.

She was speaking on Hot FM’s Red Hot breakfast show this morning. Ms. Luhanga said it is very important for all political players to be present so that there are no allegations leveled against the commission about rigging any elections results.

“What we have been emphasizing this year is that the result is at the polling station. When the results are approved and recorded, that is done at the polling station and transmitted to the totaling centres at constituency as well as presidential at the national level,” she explained.

She reiterated that the ECZ has urged all political parties to have four agents accredited by the commission. She added that ballot counting will commence immediately voting ends and all observers and agents will be present.

Ms. Luhanga further said the commission will ensure timely and efficient announcement of election results. She has since called on all Zambians to desist from engaging into violence as the country votes tomorrow.

According to the ECZ, Zambia has a total of 7,023.499 registered voters and a total of 12,152 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the Germany Ambassador to Zambia has welcomed the deployment of the defence force security personnel to help keep law, order and peace as the country goes to the polls this week on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Commenting on the recent deployment of defence forces by President Edgar Lungu to conduct patrols, Ambassador Anne Wagner-Mitchell said the defence security forces have an important role to play before, during voting and after the announcement of election results.

Dr. Wagner-Mitchell said during a joint press brief in Lusaka today that security forces have an obligation of safe guarding the rights and privileges of the citizenry as enshrined in the constitution.

She reiterated that the presence of the defence security is vital especially after the announcement of the August 12, general elections.

“The security forces will have an important role to play here, they have to safe guard rights and the privileges of everyone as enshrined in the constitution. Their role will be important now and after the announcement of the results,” she said.

Dr. Wagner-Mitchell stated that the desire of the European Union is for elections to be held in a safe and conducive environment.

She said Zambians should be allowed to express their will freely despite one’s political affiliation.

“We want a safe and conducive environment in which every Zambian irrespective of political affiliation are able to express their will on the election day,” she said.

Following reports of pockets of violence reported in selected parts of the country, President Edgar Lungu deployed the military with the view to curb escalating political violence.

And speaking at the same event, European Union Ambassador to Zambia, Jacek Jankowski said the union is in favour of a level playing field for all political parties.

Ambassador Jankowski said safe elections are cardinal in promoting peace in the country.

He explained that a detailed report will be produced by the EU on the 2021 general elections and will be submitted to the Zambian government.

Ambassador Jankowski revealed that the report will contain recommendations which government will be at liberty to implement or not for future elections.

“The mandate of the EU observer mission does not mean that they will assess the elections, at the end they will provide a report with recommendations and this will be up to the Zambian authorities to implement the recommendations or not,” he said.

In a related development, the EU has urged political parties to ensure that the election process is completed in a safe and peaceful environment where the rights and freedoms of all citizens are fully respected.

According to a statement issued to the media after the briefing, the EU urged stakeholders taking part in this week’s general elections to play their role by ensuring that elections are held in a peaceful manner.