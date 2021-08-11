The Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has assured Zambians that it will be on hand to provide first aid services during voting tomorrow, August 12, 2021. ZRCS Deputy Secretary General Cosmas Sakala said the society has been preparing its volunteers countrywide to be on hand to offer first aid services at all polling stations.

Mr. Sakala said trained first aiders will be stationed at all polling stations in the ten provinces to deal with any health related eventualities.

“We know there are long ques during voting and there are people that may have underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and other health issues that they themselves may not be aware of that can affect them while they are waiting to cast their vote,” Mr. Sakala said.

And ZRCS Disaster Manager Wina Wina said the society has invested a lot in preparedness and response to various emergencies during this year’s elections.

Mr. Wina said the society will use its ‘safer access framework’, a mechanism it utilises to respond effectively to emergencies in offering humanitarian support in this year’s polls.

Meanwhile, ZRCS Branch Development Manager, Mabvuto Ng’ambi, who also oversees the society’s first aid operations, has urged voters to approach Red Cross volunteers when they need any first aid assistance.

“Our volunteers will be very visible and identifiable by their bibs with red crosses, which are our official field regalia and will be carrying fully stocked first aid kits,” Mr. Ng’ambi said.

Zambia will hold its general election tomorrow August 12, 2021 and 7,023,499 voters have been registered as voters.