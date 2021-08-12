9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Sports
McCarthy Taking His Time With Trialist Justin Shonga

Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy says he is taking his time to assess Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga.

The Chipolopolo striker is clubless after Cape Town FC terminated his contract following an unproductive six months with the South African PSL club.

Shonga together with ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein have been training with Amazulu since early August.

“We’ll have a look at them. Obviously, we’ve got a week to make it to the start of the season, so we’re not in a hurry to add,” McCarthy told The Sowetan.

“But when there’s quality players like that and they’re available, it costs us nothing to have a look at them and see if they fit in our squad or not.

“We’ve got a week or more to make a decision on them.”

Amazulu are beefing up their team ahead of their debut continental campaign in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

The Durban club already has one Chipolopolo star on their books in the shape of midfielder Augustine Mulenga.

Mulenga and Shonga were both released by Orlando Pirates at the start of 2021.

